Green Airlines vanaf 1 juli naar Faro, Mallorca, Ibiza en Corfu

Green Airlines takes off this summer from Groningen Airport Eelde

Groningen, 28 May 2021 – The new German airline Green Airlines is coming to Groningen Airport Eelde. From July, direct flights will start to holiday destinations in Spain, Greece and Portugal. In September, a new connection for the Dutch airport will be introduced with the Finnish coastal city of Turku. The green concept of the startup airline includes CO 2 compensation and support of sustainable projects.

Starting in July, Green Airlines will operate a total of seven climate-friendly flights a week at Groningen Airport Eelde. The flight schedule includes the Spanish destinations of Mallorca and Ibiza as well as the Greek island of Corfu, each with two connections a week. Green Airlines also flies travelers once a week to Faro in Portugal's Algarve region. Turku in Finland will be added as a new destination on September 1, with five weekly direct flights to Groningen.

The flights will be operated with an Embraer E190 regional jet of German Airways that is based at Groningen Airport Eelde. The aircraft with space for 100 passengers is known for its fuel efficiency, low emissions, and quiet noise levels.

"In light of the progress in vaccinations, we are looking forward to the upcoming travel season and our launch at Groningen Airport Eelde. We are convinced that with an attractive program and our sustainable flight concept we will appeal to many travelers in the region," says Stefan Auwetter, founder and CEO of Green Airlines.

The flights are now bookable online at the airport's website at https://www.groningenairport.nl/de and with tour operators. The ticket price is including one snack and one free drink as well as one piece of luggage up to 23 kilograms plus one piece of hand luggage up to 8 kilograms.

In the event of travel restrictions due to the Corona pandemic, the ticket price will be refunded.

About Green Airlines

Green Airlines is a German airline founded in 2020 that aims to make air travel in Germany and Europe more sustainable and greener. In its so far unique concept, Green Airlines relies on CO 2 compensation, avoidance of plastic waste, use of bio-kerosene and cooperation with regional catering providers as well as lean corporate processes using digitalization.

Green Airlines has been connecting Paderborn-Lippstadt Airport with Sylt since the 2021 summer flight schedule. From July 2021, the airline will also fly from PAD and RLG to Mallorca, Rhodes, Crete, and Kos. In addition, Groningen Airport Eelde will be connected with Mallorca, Ibiza, Corfu, Faro from July and Turku from September.

For more information, visit www.green-airlines.com