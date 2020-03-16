Column: Corona Top 50
- Corona – Rhythm Of The Night
- Stevie Nicks – Stand Back
- Massive Attack – Unfinished Sympathy
- Electric Light Orchestra – All Over The World
- Anastacia – Sick & Tired
- Dua Lipa – Homesick
- Vanilla Ice – Go Ill
- Marillion – Hope For The Future
- Snoop Dogg – My Medicine
- Lou Reed – Sick Of You
- John Lennon – Isolation
- Alanis Morissette – Hands Clean
- Guus Meeuwis – Brabant
- Led Zeppelin – Sick Again
- Jewel – Hands
- Busta Rhymes – When Disaster Strikes
- Coldplay – Don’t Panic
- Pink – You Make Me Sick
- DJ Jurgen – Better Off Alone
- Serious Danger – Deeper
- Snow Patrol – Disaster Button
- Dave Matthews Band – The Space Between Us
- Rihanna – SOS
- Beatles – Help!
- Evanescence – Sick
- Buster Fonteijn – Een Beetje Misselijk
- Barthezz – Infected
- Chemical Brothers – Out Of Control
- Kool Moe Dee – Go See The Doctor
- Birdy – People Help The People
- Swedish House Mafia – Save The World
- Stephanie Mills – The Medicine Song
- Taylor Swift – Soon You’ll Get Better
- Aerosmith – Sick As A Dog
- Faith No More – Home Sick Home
- James Morrison – You Give Me Something
- Martin Garrix & MOTi – Virus
- Crowded House – Don’t Dream It’s Over
- James Arthur – Recovery
- Beastie Boys – Time To Get Ill
- Counting Crows – Hospital
- Ramones – You Sound Like You’re Sick
- The Prodigy – Take Me To The Hospital
- Green Day – Panic Song
- Lisa Stansfield – All Around The World
- Ne-Yo – So Sick
- LL Cool J – Ahh, Let’s Get Ill
- Deep Purple – Help
- Florence & The Machine – Hospital Beds
- Jamiroquai – Stop Don’t Panic
Over de auteur
Deze column is geschreven door Derek Hogeweg. Derek is programmamaker bij OOG Radio en fanatiek wielrenner. Zijn columns gaan over uiteenlopende onderwerpen. In alle gevallen betreft het de mening van een lange man.
Foto: Derek Hogeweg